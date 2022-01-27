UH-72A Lakota soars during training flight at Allied Spirit 22

A UH-72A Lakota light utility helicopter circles the airfield at Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Jan 27, while undertaking a training flight in preparation for an upcoming mission at Exercise Allied Spirit 22. The exercise comprises over 5000 Soldiers from 15 nations and is designed to enable integration of the U.S. military and its allies in a competitive combat training environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Alun Thomas, 201st Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

