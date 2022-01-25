AIRBORNE 22: U.S.-JAPAN INTEROPERALITY OPERATION

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade proceed to a meeting point after completing an airborne jump from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, during Airborne 22, Jan. 25, 2022. 13 C-130Js contributed by dropping approximately 540 Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers over the Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji for a display of military capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

