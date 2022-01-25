Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AIRBORNE 22: U.S.-JAPAN INTEROPERALITY OPERATION [Image 14 of 14]

    AIRBORNE 22: U.S.-JAPAN INTEROPERALITY OPERATION

    CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade proceed to a meeting point after completing an airborne jump from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, during Airborne 22, Jan. 25, 2022. 13 C-130Js contributed by dropping approximately 540 Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers over the Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji for a display of military capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 02:59
    Photo ID: 7024234
    VIRIN: 220125-F-VB704-1787
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 8.35 MB
    Location: CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
    Yokota AB
    JGSDF
    Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji
    1st Airborne Brigade
    Airborne22

