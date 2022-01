AIRBORNE 22: U.S.-JAPAN INTEROPERALITY OPERATION

A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratrooper assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade gathers his parachute after landing at the drop zone at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Jan. 25, 2022, during Airborne 22 exercise. The ongoing partnership between U.S. and Japanese forces continues to demonstrate both countries’ commitment to maintaining stability and security throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

