    AIRBORNE 22: U.S.-JAPAN INTEROPERALITY OPERATION [Image 8 of 14]

    AIRBORNE 22: U.S.-JAPAN INTEROPERALITY OPERATION

    CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratrooper assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade gathers his parachute after landing at the drop zone at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Jan. 25, 2022, during Airborne 22 exercise. The ongoing partnership between U.S. and Japanese forces continues to demonstrate both countries’ commitment to maintaining stability and security throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 02:59
    Photo ID: 7024228
    VIRIN: 220125-F-VB704-1249
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 10.37 MB
    Location: CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AIRBORNE 22: U.S.-JAPAN INTEROPERALITY OPERATION [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Yokota AB
    JGSDF
    Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji
    1st Airborne Brigade
    Airborne22

