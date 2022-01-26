AIRBORNE 22: U.S.-JAPAN INTEROPERALITY OPERATION

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force's container delivery system bundles drop at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Jan. 26, 2022, during Airborne 22. Airborne 22 demonstrated the interoperability, and the capability to execute a large force insertion on a drop zone of more than 500 personnel and 120 container delivery system bundles. Proper execution of this large-scale ability showcases the strategic importance of engaging in operations and training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

