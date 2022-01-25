AIRBORNE 22: U.S.-JAPAN INTEROPERALITY OPERATION

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade descend from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron over Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, during Airborne 22, Jan. 25, 2022. Over 500 Japan Ground Self Defense Force paratroopers performed a static-line jump from 13 U.S. Air Force C-130’s, showcasing the strategic importance of engaging in bilateral operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

