Incirlik Airmen partner with TF Werewolves for mission orientation

Airmen from across the 39th Air Base Wing board a UH-60 Blackhawk during a mission orientation from the U.S. Army Alpha Company, 3-227th Assault Helicopter Battalion Task Force Werewolves at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Jan. 24, 2022. Task Force Werewolves ensure the mobility of the joint warfighter in support of U.S. European Command and U.S. Central Command missions throughout Turkey and the wider region. The Werewolves are one of many tenant units that partner with the 39th ABW to promote security and stability in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert)

