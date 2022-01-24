Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Incirlik Airmen partner with TF Werewolves for mission orientation [Image 6 of 6]

    Incirlik Airmen partner with TF Werewolves for mission orientation

    TURKEY

    01.24.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from across the 39th Air Base Wing board a UH-60 Blackhawk during a mission orientation from the U.S. Army Alpha Company, 3-227th Assault Helicopter Battalion Task Force Werewolves at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Jan. 24, 2022. Task Force Werewolves ensure the mobility of the joint warfighter in support of U.S. European Command and U.S. Central Command missions throughout Turkey and the wider region. The Werewolves are one of many tenant units that partner with the 39th ABW to promote security and stability in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 02:55
    Photo ID: 7024217
    VIRIN: 220124-F-UN009-1359
    Resolution: 4442x2961
    Size: 846.45 KB
    Location: TR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Incirlik Airmen partner with TF Werewolves for mission orientation [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Derek Seifert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Incirlik Airmen partner with TF Werewolves for mission orientation
    Incirlik Airmen partner with TF Werewolves for mission orientation
    Incirlik Airmen partner with TF Werewolves for mission orientation
    Incirlik Airmen partner with TF Werewolves for mission orientation
    Incirlik Airmen partner with TF Werewolves for mission orientation
    Incirlik Airmen partner with TF Werewolves for mission orientation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Turkey
    Incirlik Air Base
    39th ABW
    TF Werewolves

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT