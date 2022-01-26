Children and Infant Items Cleaning Infographic

An infographic explaining the methods for cleaning and removing petroleum-based chemicals from children and infant items. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Marine Corps graphic by Cpl. Luke Cohen)

