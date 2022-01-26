Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Children and Infant Items Cleaning Infographic [Image 1 of 2]

    Children and Infant Items Cleaning Infographic

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Luke Cohen 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    An infographic explaining the methods for cleaning and removing petroleum-based chemicals from children and infant items. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Marine Corps graphic by Cpl. Luke Cohen)

