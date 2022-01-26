Bronco Brigade Mungadai Day 3

A Soldier assigned to 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division demonstrates proper use of an FGM-148 Javelin during the brigade Mungadai at the Kahuku Training Area, Hawaii on Jan. 26, 2022. The brigade Mungadai is a multi-day training event for senior leaders in the brigade designed to test them physically and mentally while building esprit de corps and camaraderie. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

