Hunter Mitchell Wimmer stops for a photo with a buck he got opening day of gun-deer season Nov. 20, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Weber was among hundreds of successful hunters during the 2021 gun-deer hunting season at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.20.2021 Date Posted: 01.26.2022 16:46 Photo ID: 7023819 VIRIN: 211120-A-OK556-486 Resolution: 4032x2268 Size: 7.77 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, After successful deer season, Fort McCoy wildlife management continues monitoring herd [Image 7 of 7], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.