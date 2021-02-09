Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Safety stand down for Soldiers at LMM airport [Image 4 of 4]

    Safety stand down for Soldiers at LMM airport

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    09.02.2021

    Photo by Spc. Kevin Torres Figueroa 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Master Sgt. Lester González briefs about COVID-19 safety measures during the vaccination and screening operations at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in Carolina, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 2, 2021. As the Delta variant of COVID-19 surged across the island, citizen-Soldiers and Airmen received a safety briefing about COVID-19 management, the importance of personal protective equipment, driving safety, and family protection. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kevin Torres Figueroa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 15:11
    Photo ID: 7023620
    VIRIN: 210902-Z-CN561-2038
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Safety stand down for Soldiers at LMM airport [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Kevin Torres Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Safety stand down for Soldiers at LMM airport
    Safety stand down for Soldiers at LMM airport
    Safety stand down for Soldiers at LMM airport
    Safety stand down for Soldiers at LMM airport

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    COVID-19
    Operation Strong Front
    Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico
    Kevin Torres Figueroa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT