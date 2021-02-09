Master Sgt. Lester González briefs about COVID-19 safety measures during the vaccination and screening operations at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in Carolina, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 2, 2021. As the Delta variant of COVID-19 surged across the island, citizen-Soldiers and Airmen received a safety briefing about COVID-19 management, the importance of personal protective equipment, driving safety, and family protection. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kevin Torres Figueroa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.02.2021 Date Posted: 01.26.2022 15:11 Photo ID: 7023620 VIRIN: 210902-Z-CN561-2038 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.31 MB Location: SAN JUAN, PR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Safety stand down for Soldiers at LMM airport [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Kevin Torres Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.