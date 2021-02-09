Safety stand down for Soldiers at LMM airport

Master Sgt. Lester González briefs about COVID-19 safety measures during the vaccination and screening operations at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in Carolina, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 2, 2021. As the Delta variant of COVID-19 surged across the island, citizen-Soldiers and Airmen received a safety briefing about COVID-19 management, the importance of personal protective equipment, driving safety, and family protection. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kevin Torres Figueroa)
