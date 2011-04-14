Brigadier Gen. Tyler Smith visits Sacramento District

From right, USACE Sacramento District Commander James Handura welcomes members of the Utah Army National Guard including Brigadier General Tyler Smith, Assistant Adjutant General, Utah Joint Task Force Headquarters; Colonel Joseph Green, Chief of Staff, Utah National Guard; Lieutenant Colonel Vincent Wolf, Director, Construction Facilities Management, and Mr. Paul Raymond, Master Planner, Program Manager. The contingent visited SPK to discuss potential projects they would like SPK to work on at Camp Williams, Utah.

