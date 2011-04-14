Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brigadier Gen. Tyler Smith visits Sacramento District

    Brigadier Gen. Tyler Smith visits Sacramento District

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2011

    Photo by Joseph P Bruton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Pacific Division

    From right, USACE Sacramento District Commander James Handura welcomes members of the Utah Army National Guard including Brigadier General Tyler Smith, Assistant Adjutant General, Utah Joint Task Force Headquarters; Colonel Joseph Green, Chief of Staff, Utah National Guard; Lieutenant Colonel Vincent Wolf, Director, Construction Facilities Management, and Mr. Paul Raymond, Master Planner, Program Manager. The contingent visited SPK to discuss potential projects they would like SPK to work on at Camp Williams, Utah.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2011
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 13:48
    Photo ID: 7023401
    VIRIN: 211208-A-PZ119-0032
    Resolution: 1950x1500
    Size: 3.4 MB
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brigadier Gen. Tyler Smith visits Sacramento District, by Joseph P Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    SPK
    Utah Army National Guard
    SPD
    Utah Joint Task Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT