    200828-Z-CN561-1011 [Image 3 of 3]

    200828-Z-CN561-1011

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    08.28.2020

    Photo by Spc. Kevin Torres Figueroa 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Soldier of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard sanitizes a chair in the Luis A. "Wito" Santiago Convention Center at Coamo Puerto Rico, Aug. 28, 2020. The PRANG provided support in COVID-19 testing sites to ensure first responder's safety and health. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Kevin Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2020
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 13:45
    Photo ID: 7023386
    VIRIN: 200828-Z-CN561-1011
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 5.37 MB
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200828-Z-CN561-1011 [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Kevin Torres Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    COVID-19
    Operation Strong Front
    Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico
    Kevin Torres Figueroa

