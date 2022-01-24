Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PRNG continues supporting COVID-19 testing [Image 6 of 7]

    PRNG continues supporting COVID-19 testing

    BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO

    01.24.2022

    Photo by Spc. Kevin Torres Figueroa 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Spc. Jovanie Tirado, a combat medic of the Puerto Rico National Guard performs a COVID-19 test to Anochka Ortiz at the municipal tracing office in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico, Jan 24, 2022. The PRNG performed COVID-19 rapid tests as part of Operation Continue Safe, a mission highly dedicated to checking on the health of Puerto Rico's citizens. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kevin Torres Figueroa)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 13:18
    Photo ID: 7023299
    VIRIN: 220124-Z-CN561-1010
    Resolution: 5526x3738
    Size: 992.75 KB
    Location: BUCHANAN, PR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Puerto Rico National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    COVID-19
    Operation Strong Front
    "Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico"
    Kevin Torres Figueroa

