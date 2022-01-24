PRNG continues supporting COVID-19 testing

Spc. Jovanie Tirado, a combat medic of the Puerto Rico National Guard performs a COVID-19 test to Anochka Ortiz at the municipal tracing office in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico, Jan 24, 2022. The PRNG performed COVID-19 rapid tests as part of Operation Continue Safe, a mission highly dedicated to checking on the health of Puerto Rico's citizens. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kevin Torres Figueroa)

Date Taken: 01.24.2022
Location: BUCHANAN, PR