USS Missouri holds shot exercise while in Yokosuka, Japan

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 17, 2022) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Nash Bovard, right, administers a COVID-19 vaccine booster to Culinary Specialist (Submarine) 3rd Class Zhabaron Brown during a shot exercise aboard USS Missouri (SSN 780), Jan. 17, 2022. Missouri is homeported at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii and routinely operates in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, conducting maritime security operations and supporting national security interests. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Yeoman (Submarine) 2nd Class Victor Hawthorne)

