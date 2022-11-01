Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Missouri holds shot exercise while in Yokosuka, Japan [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Missouri holds shot exercise while in Yokosuka, Japan

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.11.2022

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Robert Reinheimer 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 17, 2022) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Nash Bovard, right, administers a COVID-19 vaccine booster to Culinary Specialist (Submarine) 3rd Class Zhabaron Brown during a shot exercise aboard USS Missouri (SSN 780), Jan. 17, 2022. Missouri is homeported at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii and routinely operates in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, conducting maritime security operations and supporting national security interests. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Yeoman (Submarine) 2nd Class Victor Hawthorne)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 02:30
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    MEDICAL
    MISSOURI
    SUBMARINE
    YOKOSUKA
    SHOT-EX
    COMSUBGRU 7

