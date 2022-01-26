Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    E7 Exam

    E7 Exam

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.26.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham takes the Navy-Wide Advancement Exam (NWAE) at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Jan. 26, 2022. In alignment with Navy guidance, CFAS Sailors are taking the NWAE over a three-day testing period allowing for smaller groups of test takers to maintain adequate social distancing as part of continued COVID-19 mitigations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 01:13
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, E7 Exam, by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CFAS
    testing
    Sailors
    Chief Exam

