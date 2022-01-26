Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham takes the Navy-Wide Advancement Exam (NWAE) at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Jan. 26, 2022. In alignment with Navy guidance, CFAS Sailors are taking the NWAE over a three-day testing period allowing for smaller groups of test takers to maintain adequate social distancing as part of continued COVID-19 mitigations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

