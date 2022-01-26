Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham takes the Navy-Wide Advancement Exam (NWAE) at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Jan. 26, 2022. In alignment with Navy guidance, CFAS Sailors are taking the NWAE over a three-day testing period allowing for smaller groups of test takers to maintain adequate social distancing as part of continued COVID-19 mitigations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2022 01:13
|Photo ID:
|7022558
|VIRIN:
|220119-N-CA060-1009
|Resolution:
|4893x3495
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, E7 Exam [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
