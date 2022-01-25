A group of petty officers first class take the Navy-Wide Advancement Exam (NWAE) at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Jan.25, 2022. In alignment with Navy guidance, CFAS Sailors are taking the NWAE over a three-day testing period allowing for smaller groups of test takers to maintain adequate social distancing as part of continued COVID-19 mitigations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2022 Date Posted: 01.26.2022 01:03 Photo ID: 7022553 VIRIN: 220125-N-HI376-1002 Resolution: 5124x2987 Size: 1.16 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAS Sailors take E7 Exam [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.