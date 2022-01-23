SOUTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 24; 2022) Sailors participate in a Damage Control drill to reduce flooding aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102). Sampson is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Cookson)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2022 01:02
|Photo ID:
|7022551
|VIRIN:
|220123-N-CD319-1009
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|148.75 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Damage Control Drill [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Tristan Cookson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT