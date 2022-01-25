Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj. Gen. Fahey Visits Fort Pickett [Image 4 of 5]

    Maj. Gen. Fahey Visits Fort Pickett

    FORT PICKETT, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. David Intriago 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Michael F. Fahey, Commanding General, 4th Marine Division, presents a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal to Cpl. Kaplan Yeter, a rifleman with 23rd Marine Regiment, on Fort Pickett, Virginia, on Jan. 25, 2022. Fahey visited Fort Pickett to receive updates on 23rd Marine Regiment's support to Operation Allies Welcome and to recognize service members serving with Task Force Pickett. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Intriago)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 12:35
    Photo ID: 7021540
    VIRIN: 220125-M-NA519-1354
    Resolution: 3208x2139
    Size: 4.98 MB
    Location: FORT PICKETT, VA, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Fahey Visits Fort Pickett [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl David Intriago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maj. Gen. Fahey Visits Fort Pickett
    Maj. Gen. Fahey Visits Fort Pickett
    Maj. Gen. Fahey Visits Fort Pickett
    Maj. Gen. Fahey Visits Fort Pickett
    Maj. Gen. Fahey Visits Fort Pickett

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Reserves
    MARFORRES
    Marines
    23rd Marines
    4th MARDIV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT