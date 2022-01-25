Maj. Gen. Fahey Visits Fort Pickett

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Michael F. Fahey, Commanding General, 4th Marine Division, presents a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal to Cpl. Kaplan Yeter, a rifleman with 23rd Marine Regiment, on Fort Pickett, Virginia, on Jan. 25, 2022. Fahey visited Fort Pickett to receive updates on 23rd Marine Regiment's support to Operation Allies Welcome and to recognize service members serving with Task Force Pickett. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Intriago)

