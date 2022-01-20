NORFOLK, Virginia (January 20, 2022) USS Bataan (LHD 5) returns to port after a successful sea trials officially ending its 16-month Planned Maintenance Availability. Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC), working with NASSCO-Norfolk, delivered the amphibious assault ship Jan. 19, two days ahead of schedule. MARMC provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Hendrick L. Dickson/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2022 Date Posted: 01.25.2022 11:41 Photo ID: 7021506 VIRIN: 220120-N-KP445-1054 Resolution: 6329x4219 Size: 4.41 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bataan (LHD 5) Returns from Sea Trials, Completes CNO Availability [Image 2 of 2], by Hendrick Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.