    USS Bataan (LHD 5) Returns from Sea Trials, Completes CNO Availability [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Bataan (LHD 5) Returns from Sea Trials, Completes CNO Availability

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Hendrick Dickson 

    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC)

    NORFOLK, Virginia (January 20, 2022) USS Bataan (LHD 5) returns to port after a successful sea trials officially ending its 16-month Planned Maintenance Availability. Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC), working with NASSCO-Norfolk, delivered the amphibious assault ship Jan. 19, two days ahead of schedule. MARMC provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Hendrick L. Dickson/Released).

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 11:41
    Photo ID: 7021506
    VIRIN: 220120-N-KP445-1054
    Resolution: 6329x4219
    Size: 4.41 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bataan (LHD 5) Returns from Sea Trials, Completes CNO Availability [Image 2 of 2], by Hendrick Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

