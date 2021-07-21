Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Student becomes the teacher

    PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Uruwishi Holzhausen, 314th Training Squadron military language instructor, writes in Chinese mandarin on the Presidio of Monterey, California, July 21, 2021. Holzhausen spent a total of 80 weeks in class as an Airmen to learn the Chinese mandarin language. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 17:51
    Photo ID: 7020530
    VIRIN: 210721-F-LY364-1131
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 16.59 MB
    Location: PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Student becomes the teacher [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Ashley Thrash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Presidio of Monterey
    17th Training Wing
    517th Training Group
    314th Training Squadron
    military language instructor

