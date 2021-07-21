U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Uruwishi Holzhausen, 314th Training Squadron military language instructor, writes in Chinese mandarin on the Presidio of Monterey, California, July 21, 2021. Holzhausen spent a total of 80 weeks in class as an Airmen to learn the Chinese mandarin language. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2021 Date Posted: 01.24.2022 17:51 Photo ID: 7020530 VIRIN: 210721-F-LY364-1131 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 16.59 MB Location: PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Student becomes the teacher [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Ashley Thrash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.