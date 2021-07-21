U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Uruwishi Holzhausen, 314th Training Squadron military language instructor, writes in Chinese mandarin on the Presidio of Monterey, California, July 21, 2021. Holzhausen spent a total of 80 weeks in class as an Airmen to learn the Chinese mandarin language. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2022 17:51
|Photo ID:
|7020530
|VIRIN:
|210721-F-LY364-1131
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|16.59 MB
|Location:
|PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Student becomes the teacher [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Ashley Thrash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
