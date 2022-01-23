Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kearsarge Takes Part in COMPTUEX

    Kearsarge Takes Part in COMPTUEX

    UNITED STATES

    01.23.2022

    Photo by Seaman Taylor Parker 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN – Sailors gather for a general quarters exercise debrief aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) Jan. 23, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting a Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is the final pre-deployment exercise that certifies the Kearsarge ARG and 22nd MEU’s ability to conduct military operations through joint planning, and execute challenging and realistic scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Parker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 16:42
    Photo ID: 7020452
    VIRIN: 220123-N-TP544-1005
    Resolution: 4156x2776
    Size: 931.21 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kearsarge Takes Part in COMPTUEX [Image 6 of 6], by SN Taylor Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    General Quarters
    Damage Control
    Comptuex
    Firefighting
    DC

