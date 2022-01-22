Attendees of the retirement ceremony for the 149th FW’s command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Darin LaCour, stand in applause as a sign of appreciation for the outgoing command chief, Jan. 21, 2022 at the main maintenance hangar at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. LaCour retired from the 149 FW after 24 years of Air Force service. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Mancuso)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2022 Date Posted: 01.24.2022 15:43 Photo ID: 7020375 VIRIN: 220122-Z-QB902-0447 Resolution: 4735x3382 Size: 3.39 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief Master Sgt. Darin LaCour's Retirement Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Ryan Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.