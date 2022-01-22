Attendees of the retirement ceremony for the 149th FW’s command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Darin LaCour, stand in applause as a sign of appreciation for the outgoing command chief, Jan. 21, 2022 at the main maintenance hangar at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. LaCour retired from the 149 FW after 24 years of Air Force service. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Mancuso)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2022 15:43
|Photo ID:
|7020375
|VIRIN:
|220122-Z-QB902-0447
|Resolution:
|4735x3382
|Size:
|3.39 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Master Sgt. Darin LaCour's Retirement Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Ryan Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT