    Chief Master Sgt. Darin LaCour's Retirement Ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    Chief Master Sgt. Darin LaCour's Retirement Ceremony

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Mancuso 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Attendees of the retirement ceremony for the 149th FW’s command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Darin LaCour, stand in applause as a sign of appreciation for the outgoing command chief, Jan. 21, 2022 at the main maintenance hangar at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. LaCour retired from the 149 FW after 24 years of Air Force service. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Mancuso)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 15:43
    Photo ID: 7020375
    VIRIN: 220122-Z-QB902-0447
    Resolution: 4735x3382
    Size: 3.39 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    F-16
    Air National Guard
    Texas Air National Guard
    149th Fighter Wing
    Texas Military Department

