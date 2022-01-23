PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 23, 2022) Airman Anderson Lopez, a native of New York City, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 conducts maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter attached to HSC 21, Jan. 23, 2022. Essex, flagship of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wesley Richardson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2022 Date Posted: 01.24.2022 06:01 Photo ID: 7019865 VIRIN: 220123-N-ZW128-1012 Resolution: 4945x3532 Size: 818.73 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Wesley Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.