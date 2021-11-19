Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The newest members of the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & IMF's Chiefs Mess [Image 5 of 10]

    The newest members of the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard &amp; IMF's Chiefs Mess

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2021

    Photo by Amanda Urena 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (November 19, 2021) - Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility Command Master Chief (SS/SW/AW) Leonard Anderson spoke at a chief pinning ceremony on board the Battleship Missouri Memorial. A total of 6 service members were promoted to the rank of chief petty officer during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Specialist Amanda Cartagena-Urena\Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 05:22
    Photo ID: 7019836
    VIRIN: 211119-N-JJ085-542
    Resolution: 5855x3845
    Size: 10.69 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    Hometown: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The newest members of the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & IMF's Chiefs Mess [Image 10 of 10], by Amanda Urena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The newest members of the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard &amp; IMF's Chiefs Mess
    The newest members of the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard &amp; IMF's Chiefs Mess
    The newest members of the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard &amp; IMF's Chiefs Mess
    The newest members of the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard &amp; IMF's Chiefs Mess
    The newest members of the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard &amp; IMF's Chiefs Mess
    The newest members of the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard &amp; IMF's Chiefs Mess
    The newest members of the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard &amp; IMF's Chiefs Mess
    The newest members of the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard &amp; IMF's Chiefs Mess
    The newest members of the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard &amp; IMF's Chiefs Mess
    The newest members of the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard &amp; IMF's Chiefs Mess

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    Pinning
    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
    Navy Chief
    PHNSY
    Cheifs Mess

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT