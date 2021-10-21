Pearl Harbor, Hawaii – Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY&IMF) successfully undocked USS William P. Lawrence from Dry Dock 4 on October 21, 2021. Riggers were responsible for the safe and controlled movement of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer during the undocking evolution. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Specialist Amanda Cartagena-Urena/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2022 05:14
|Photo ID:
|7019813
|VIRIN:
|211021-N-JJ085-1255
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|10.96 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Hometown:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & IMF Successfully Undocks USS William P. Lawrence (DDG-110) [Image 18 of 18], by Amanda Urena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT