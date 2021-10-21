Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & IMF Successfully Undocks USS William P. Lawrence (DDG-110) [Image 18 of 18]

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard &amp; IMF Successfully Undocks USS William P. Lawrence (DDG-110)

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2021

    Photo by Amanda Urena 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    Pearl Harbor, Hawaii – Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY&IMF) successfully undocked USS William P. Lawrence from Dry Dock 4 on October 21, 2021. Riggers were responsible for the safe and controlled movement of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer during the undocking evolution. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Specialist Amanda Cartagena-Urena/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 05:14
    Photo ID: 7019813
    VIRIN: 211021-N-JJ085-1255
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 10.96 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    Hometown: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & IMF Successfully Undocks USS William P. Lawrence (DDG-110) [Image 18 of 18], by Amanda Urena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
    Rigger
    USS William P. Lawrence
    PHNSY
    DDG-110
    Dry Dock 4

