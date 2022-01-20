Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A journey from basketball to air power [Image 3 of 3]

    A journey from basketball to air power

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Andrew Fingall, 325th Comptroller Squadron commander, reviews award submissions in his office at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 20th, 2022. Although Fingall’s primary duty is to oversee the finances of the 325th Fighter Wing, he is also involved in efforts to relocate former counterparts in Afghanistan to a safer location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.23.2022 23:27
    Photo ID: 7019632
    VIRIN: 220120-F-PU449-124
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A journey from basketball to air power [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

