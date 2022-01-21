PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 21, 2022) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, takes off the flight deck during flight operations aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101). Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Gridley is conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2022 10:12
|Photo ID:
|7019012
|VIRIN:
|220121-N-JO829-1028
|Resolution:
|4470x3193
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gridley conducts flight operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT