Gridley conducts flight operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 21, 2022) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, takes off the flight deck during flight operations aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101). Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Gridley is conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

