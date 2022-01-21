Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gridley conducts flight operations [Image 2 of 2]

    Gridley conducts flight operations

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colby Mothershead 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 21, 2022) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, takes off the flight deck during flight operations aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101). Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Gridley is conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

