USS America (LHA 6) Conducts General Quarters Exercise

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 19, 2022) Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Trevor Cubin, from Springfield, Mass., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), dons a face mask with a self-contained breathing apparatus regulator during a general quarters drill. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2022 01:58
|Photo ID:
|7018794
|VIRIN:
|220119-N-FI026-1019
|Resolution:
|4966x3311
|Size:
|380.87 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
