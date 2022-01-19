Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts General Quarters Exercise [Image 1 of 3]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts General Quarters Exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Bakerian 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 19, 2022) Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Trevor Cubin, from Springfield, Mass., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), dons a face mask with a self-contained breathing apparatus regulator during a general quarters drill. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.22.2022 01:58
    Photo ID: 7018794
    VIRIN: 220119-N-FI026-1019
    Resolution: 4966x3311
    Size: 380.87 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts General Quarters Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SN Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts General Quarters Exercise
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts General Quarters Exercise
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts General Quarters Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hangar Bay
    Firefighting
    Airman
    Aviation Technician.
    USS America (LHA 6)
    ForgedByTheSea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT