Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America Prepares Dinner [Image 3 of 6]

    USS America Prepares Dinner

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Theodore Lee 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 20, 2022) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Marca Counts, from El Passo, Texas., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), repairs a chair on the ship’s mess decks. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theodore C. Lee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 23:20
    Photo ID: 7018750
    VIRIN: 220120-N-FA868-1175
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America Prepares Dinner [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Theodore Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America Prepares Dinner
    USS America Prepares Dinner
    USS America Prepares Dinner
    USS America Prepares Dinner
    USS America Prepares Dinner
    USS America Prepares Dinner

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Galley
    Food Prep
    USS America (LHA 6)
    Cullinary Specialist

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT