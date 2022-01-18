Rear Adm. Jablon Speaks to Senior Leaders

Rear Adm. Jeff Jablon, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks to senior leaders at the theater on Naval Base Guam, Jan. 18. The Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence; anti-submarine warfare; anti-surface warfare; precision land strike; intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and early warning; and special warfare capabilities around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Darek Leary)

