    Rear Adm. Jablon Speaks to Senior Leaders [Image 2 of 2]

    Rear Adm. Jablon Speaks to Senior Leaders

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    01.18.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Darek Leary 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Rear Adm. Jeff Jablon, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks to senior leaders at the theater on Naval Base Guam, Jan. 18. The Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence; anti-submarine warfare; anti-surface warfare; precision land strike; intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and early warning; and special warfare capabilities around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Darek Leary)

    leadership
    COMSUBPAC
    senior leaders
    CSP
    Khaki Call

