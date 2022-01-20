Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Developing Maritime Working Group

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Kealiiholokaikeikiokalani De Los Santos 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command

    Civ. Director, Stuart Dickey, of U.S. Naval Exercise and Training Branch, hold a briefing of the Developing Maritime Working Group to U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and civilian personnel at Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Corps Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, Norfolk, Virginia, on Jan. 20, 2022. The Developing Maritime Working Group is focused on Naval Integration at the Echelon 2 Level in order to advance integrated naval war-fighting capabilities as directed by Headquarters Marine Corps and Headquarters Navy. (U.S. Marine Corps illustration by Sgt. Kealiiholokaikeikiokalani De Los Santos)

