Civ. Director, Stuart Dickey, of U.S. Naval Exercise and Training Branch, hold a briefing of the Developing Maritime Working Group to U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and civilian personnel at Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Corps Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, Norfolk, Virginia, on Jan. 20, 2022. The Developing Maritime Working Group is focused on Naval Integration at the Echelon 2 Level in order to advance integrated naval war-fighting capabilities as directed by Headquarters Marine Corps and Headquarters Navy. (U.S. Marine Corps illustration by Sgt. Kealiiholokaikeikiokalani De Los Santos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2022 Date Posted: 01.21.2022 15:37 Photo ID: 7018453 VIRIN: 220120-M-GL991-0004 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 1.72 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Developing Maritime Working Group, by Sgt Kealiiholokaikeikiokalani De Los Santos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.