USACE to fully fund Tulsa West Tulsa Levees upgrade project

Left to right, Tulsa District Emergency Management Chief Bill Smiley, Indian Nations Council of Governments Executive Director Rich Brierre, Tulsa County Drainage District No. 12 Director Todd Kilpatrick, District 2 Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith, City of Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, and Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce President and Chief Executive Officer Michael S. Neal celebrate after Wednesday’s press conference announcing that the Tulsa and West Tulsa Levees Project is fully funded with $137.4 million from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

