    USACE to fully fund Tulsa West Tulsa Levees upgrade project

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Sara Goodeyon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Left to right, Tulsa District Emergency Management Chief Bill Smiley, Indian Nations Council of Governments Executive Director Rich Brierre, Tulsa County Drainage District No. 12 Director Todd Kilpatrick, District 2 Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith, City of Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, and Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce President and Chief Executive Officer Michael S. Neal celebrate after Wednesday’s press conference announcing that the Tulsa and West Tulsa Levees Project is fully funded with $137.4 million from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 14:17
    Photo ID: 7018255
    VIRIN: 011922-A-VS667-002
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 5.17 MB
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE to fully fund Tulsa West Tulsa Levees upgrade project, by Sara Goodeyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE to fully fund Tulsa West Tulsa Levees upgrade project

    USACE
    Tulsa District
    Tulsa Levee

