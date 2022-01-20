148th Fighter Wing launches in frigid temps

A flightline supervisor from the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, Duluth, Minnesota supervises pre-flight checks January 20, 2022 with temperatures at -19 and winds that made it feel like -35. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Audra Flanagan)

