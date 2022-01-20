Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    148th Fighter Wing launches in frigid temps [Image 10 of 10]

    148th Fighter Wing launches in frigid temps

    DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Audra Flanagan 

    148th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A flightline supervisor from the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, Duluth, Minnesota supervises pre-flight checks January 20, 2022 with temperatures at -19 and winds that made it feel like -35. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Audra Flanagan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 10:57
    Photo ID: 7017968
    VIRIN: 220120-Z-BQ052-1018
    Resolution: 5444x8167
    Size: 3.78 MB
    Location: DULUTH, MN, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    148th Fighter Wing
    cold weather
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard

