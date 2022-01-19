Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chaplain returns to chapel at Fort Indiantown Gap [Image 1 of 2]

    Chaplain returns to chapel at Fort Indiantown Gap

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Brad Rhen 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Schaun Myers, Pennsylvania National Guard Joint Force Headquarters chaplain, poses inside the main post chapel at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., on Jan. 19, 2022. (National Guard photo by Brad Rhen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 08:37
    Photo ID: 7017818
    VIRIN: 220119-Z-WW085-1002
    Resolution: 5227x3485
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chaplain returns to chapel at Fort Indiantown Gap [Image 2 of 2], by Brad Rhen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chaplain returns to chapel at Fort Indiantown Gap
    Chaplain returns to chapel at Fort Indiantown Gap

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Chaplain returns chapel at Fort Indiantown Gap

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    chapel
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    chaplain
    FTIG
    PNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT