Date Taken: 01.19.2022 Date Posted: 01.21.2022 08:37 Photo ID: 7017818 VIRIN: 220119-Z-WW085-1002 Resolution: 5227x3485 Size: 2.4 MB Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Chaplain returns to chapel at Fort Indiantown Gap [Image 2 of 2], by Brad Rhen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.