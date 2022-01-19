Date Taken: 01.19.2022 Date Posted: 01.21.2022 03:01 Photo ID: 7017696 VIRIN: 220120-A-QJ905-448 Resolution: 2088x1171 Size: 485 KB Location: DE

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, New utility meters help with garrison energy conservation [Image 4 of 4], by Nicole Alberico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.