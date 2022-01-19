CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (Jan. 19, 2022) Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa Morale, Welfare and Recreation baker Sakai Higa handles a rack of buns at the Crow’s Nest Club at Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan Jan. 19, 2022. Crow’s Nest is a combination facilities with cafe, pub, “fast-casual” dining and venue for entertainment, social gatherings and professional meetings. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2022 Date Posted: 01.21.2022 01:44 Photo ID: 7017670 VIRIN: 220119-N-QY759-0041 Resolution: 5504x7706 Size: 1.96 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAO Crow's Nest Club [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.