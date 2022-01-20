Senior Airman Ryan Netherland, 44th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Electrical and Environmental technician, was selected as Kadena Air Base’s Airman of the Week for January 16 to 21, 2022.
Date Taken:
|01.20.2022
Date Posted:
|01.21.2022 00:51
|Photo ID:
|7017628
|VIRIN:
|220120-F-GX249-0003
|Resolution:
|3367x2245
|Size:
|1.07 MB
Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airman of the Week: Senior Airman Tyler Netherland [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Benjamin Raughton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
