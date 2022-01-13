Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Health Promotion Team Promotes Weight Management [Image 3 of 3]

    Health Promotion Team Promotes Weight Management

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Photo by Macy Hinds 

    Naval Health Clinic Hawaii

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pearl Harbor Health Promotion team, Tracy Navarrete and Eleanor Bru, educate members on weight management in the Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam Fitness Center on January 13, 2022 . Navarrete and Bru help facilitate the Navy’s official weight management program, ShipShape, intended to ensure Sailors are fit for mission readiness and success.

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 23:40
    Location: HI, US
    Readiness
    Health Promotion
    Weight Management

