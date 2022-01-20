41st IBCT Mobilizes to help in Oregon hospitals again

Members of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT), Oregon National Guard, being mobilized, at Camp Withycombe, Armed Forces Readiness Center, in Clackamas, Oregon, on Jan 20, 2022. Select personnel from the 41st IBCT are mobilizing as part of the Oregon National Guard second hospital relief mission that will place approximately 1,200 air and army guard members in critical non-clinical support roles serving 40 hospitals suffering staff shortages across the state.



(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

