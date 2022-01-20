Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    41st IBCT Mobilizes to help in Oregon hospitals again [Image 3 of 3]

    41st IBCT Mobilizes to help in Oregon hospitals again

    CLACKAMAS, OR, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Members of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT), Oregon National Guard, being mobilized, at Camp Withycombe, Armed Forces Readiness Center, in Clackamas, Oregon, on Jan 20, 2022. Select personnel from the 41st IBCT are mobilizing as part of the Oregon National Guard second hospital relief mission that will place approximately 1,200 air and army guard members in critical non-clinical support roles serving 40 hospitals suffering staff shortages across the state.

    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 19:01
    Photo ID: 7017410
    VIRIN: 220120-Z-ZJ128-1003
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 5.41 MB
    Location: CLACKAMAS, OR, US 
    Hometown: CLACKAMAS, OR, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 41st IBCT Mobilizes to help in Oregon hospitals again [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oregon National Guard Hospital Relief Mission

