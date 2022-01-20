Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday talks to Aerographer’s Mate 2nd Class Kevin Rolka in the oceanographic high bay of Fleet Survey Team headquarters during his first visit to Naval Oceanography and Meteorology Command (NMOC) at Stennis Space Center, Mississippi, Jan. 20, 2022. The Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command directs and oversees more than 2,500 globally-distributed military and civilian personnel who collect, process and exploit environmental information to assist Fleet and Joint Commanders in all warfare areas to make better decisions faster than the adversary.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2022 Date Posted: 01.20.2022 17:33 Photo ID: 7017334 VIRIN: 220120-N-FJ553-246 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 4.73 MB Location: STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MS, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNO visits Naval Oceanography [Image 4 of 4], by LT Bobby Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.