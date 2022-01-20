Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO visits Naval Oceanography [Image 4 of 4]

    CNO visits Naval Oceanography

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Lt. Bobby Dixon 

    Command, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography

    Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday talks to Aerographer’s Mate 2nd Class Kevin Rolka in the oceanographic high bay of Fleet Survey Team headquarters during his first visit to Naval Oceanography and Meteorology Command (NMOC) at Stennis Space Center, Mississippi, Jan. 20, 2022. The Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command directs and oversees more than 2,500 globally-distributed military and civilian personnel who collect, process and exploit environmental information to assist Fleet and Joint Commanders in all warfare areas to make better decisions faster than the adversary.

