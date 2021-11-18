Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building the ‘Aerial port of the future’ [Image 5 of 6]

    Building the ‘Aerial port of the future’

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2021

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Vassili Koriabine, Cougaar Software Inc. software engineer, uses a tablet to scan a shipping label attached to a crate at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 18, 2021. In an effort to modernize the 2T2 career field as part of the Aerial Port of the Future initiative, the 436th Aerial Port Squadron was selected for CALBT testing due to its location and daily cargo movement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

