On behalf of Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke, the Adjutant General of the Minnesota National Guard, Brig. Gen. Lowell Kruse, Assistant Adjutant General – Army visited and recognized several Airmen of the United States Air Force January 20, 2022 while they supported the COVID-19 response mission at the St. Cloud Hospital in Saint Cloud, Minnesota
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 16:41
|Photo ID:
|7017306
|VIRIN:
|220120-Z-KL308-3159
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|5.01 MB
|Location:
|SAINT CLOUD, MN, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COVID Response [Image 11 of 11], by Anthony Housey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
