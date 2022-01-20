Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID Response [Image 10 of 11]

    COVID Response

    SAINT CLOUD, MN, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Anthony Housey 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    On behalf of Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke, the Adjutant General of the Minnesota National Guard, Brig. Gen. Lowell Kruse, Assistant Adjutant General – Army visited and recognized several Airmen of the United States Air Force January 20, 2022 while they supported the COVID-19 response mission at the St. Cloud Hospital in Saint Cloud, Minnesota

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 16:41
    Photo ID: 7017306
    VIRIN: 220120-Z-KL308-3159
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 5.01 MB
    Location: SAINT CLOUD, MN, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID Response [Image 11 of 11], by Anthony Housey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    COVID-19 Response

