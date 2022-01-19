HSC 28 Helo Lands on USS Billings

220119-N-GF955-1066

PONCE, Puerto Rico - (Jan. 19, 2022) -- An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the “Shadow Det” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, Detachment 7, lands on the flight deck of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), Jan. 19, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

