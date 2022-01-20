Sailors Take Chief Petty Officer Exam

220120-N-UJ449-1002 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 20, 2022) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Cartier Davis participates in the Navy-wide E-7 advancement examination on Naval Air Station Sigonella, Jan. 20, 2022. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Josh Coté)

