    Sailors Take Chief Petty Officer Exam

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Josh Cote 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    220120-N-UJ449-1002 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 20, 2022) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Cartier Davis participates in the Navy-wide E-7 advancement examination on Naval Air Station Sigonella, Jan. 20, 2022. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Josh Coté)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Take Chief Petty Officer Exam, by PO2 Josh Cote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

