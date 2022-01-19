Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Continuous Process Improvement project improves efficiencies, effectiveness of new employees and teams

    Continuous Process Improvement project improves efficiencies, effectiveness of new employees and teams

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Photo by JOHN DWYER 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Procurement Analyst Peg Hastings is a Defense Logistics Agency Pathways to Career Excellence Program instructor and a program analyst for DLA Aviation’s Procurement Process Support Directorate Training Branch. PaCE employees, other new employees and supervisors will soon benefit from the DLA Troop Support Continuous Process Improvement project identifying ways to streamline the onboarding process for new employees. (DOD photo illustration by John Dwyer) (This image was cropped and an icon added to highlight inputs of CPI)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 07:54
    Photo ID: 7016459
    VIRIN: 220119-D-XL571-1001
    Resolution: 695x605
    Size: 200.34 KB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Continuous Process Improvement project improves efficiencies, effectiveness of new employees and teams, by JOHN DWYER, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Continuous Process Improvement project improves efficiencies, effectiveness of new employees and teams

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    DOD
    Defense Logistics Agency
    CPI
    Continuous Process Improvement
    DLA Troop Support

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT