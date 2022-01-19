Procurement Analyst Peg Hastings is a Defense Logistics Agency Pathways to Career Excellence Program instructor and a program analyst for DLA Aviation’s Procurement Process Support Directorate Training Branch. PaCE employees, other new employees and supervisors will soon benefit from the DLA Troop Support Continuous Process Improvement project identifying ways to streamline the onboarding process for new employees. (DOD photo illustration by John Dwyer) (This image was cropped and an icon added to highlight inputs of CPI)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2022 Date Posted: 01.20.2022 07:54 Photo ID: 7016459 VIRIN: 220119-D-XL571-1001 Resolution: 695x605 Size: 200.34 KB Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Continuous Process Improvement project improves efficiencies, effectiveness of new employees and teams, by JOHN DWYER, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.