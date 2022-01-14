Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 11th command element chaplain teaches an emotional attachment class aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)

    USS ESSEX (LHD 2), USS ESSEX (LHD 2), INDIAN OCEAN

    01.14.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Paul McGregor, an embarkation specialist with the 11th Marine Expeditionary, participates in the emotional attachment class aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Jan. 14, 2022. Joint Expeditionary Strike Force operations are conducted by the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group and Essex Amphibious Ready Group to demonstrate the U.S. commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 11th command element chaplain teaches an emotional attachment class aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Indian Ocean
    Chaplain
    C7F
    USINDOPACOM
    Emotional attachment class

