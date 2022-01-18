PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 18, 2022) Sailors and Marines verify the removal of chocks and chains as a UH-1Y Huey, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepares for flight aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Jan. 18, 2022. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (VINCSG) and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ESX ARG) are conducting joint expeditionary strike force operations in the Philippine Sea as part of continuing and routine interoperability training operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2022 Date Posted: 01.20.2022 04:54 Photo ID: 7016374 VIRIN: 220118-N-KF697-1183 Resolution: 4698x3132 Size: 1.06 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.