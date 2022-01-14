Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion practice welding techniques [Image 1 of 6]

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion practice welding techniques

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.14.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Merritt E. Paul, a metal worker with General Support Maintenance Company, 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, practices welding techniques to create a box with a 7018 rod at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 14, 2022. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez)

