U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Merritt E. Paul, a metal worker with General Support Maintenance Company, 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, practices welding techniques to create a box with a 7018 rod at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 14, 2022. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2022 23:20
|Photo ID:
|7016166
|VIRIN:
|220114-M-FD063-1051
|Resolution:
|6333x4222
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
This work, U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion practice welding techniques [Image 6 of 6]
