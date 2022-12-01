Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Merkley

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. John Payne, 36th Wing command chief, gives Staff Sgt. Derek Merkley, Munitions Support Equipment Management crew chief with the 36th Munitions Squadron, a book about the history of Operation Linebacker II at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 12, 2022. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities. (U.S. Air force Photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Preston)

