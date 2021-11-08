Members from U.S. Coast Guard Station Memphis prepare to get underway in Memphis, Tennessee on August 11, 2021. The station's area of responsibility ranges from mile marker 720 to mile marker 750 on the Mississippi River, numerous lakes in Arkansas, and is deployable to the Gulf of Mexico for hurricane flood response. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carlos Galarza)

