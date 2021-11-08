Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Members from U.S. Coast Guard Station Memphis [Image 4 of 5]

    Members from U.S. Coast Guard Station Memphis

    TN, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carlos Galarza  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Members from U.S. Coast Guard Station Memphis prepare to get underway in Memphis, Tennessee on August 11, 2021. The station's area of responsibility ranges from mile marker 720 to mile marker 750 on the Mississippi River, numerous lakes in Arkansas, and is deployable to the Gulf of Mexico for hurricane flood response. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carlos Galarza)

